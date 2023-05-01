Kraken forward Yanni Gourde has been all the way through this Stanley Cup playoffs marathon twice before and knows better than to get too emotional just one round in.

But there were times after his team's stunning Game 7 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Sunday when even Gourde seemed too caught up in the moment to look ahead at what's next. And that next opponent is coming at the Kraken fast, as they take on the Stars in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal Tuesday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas.



