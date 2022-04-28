With their first-round pick (No. 9 overall) Thursday night, the Seahawks drafted Charles Cross, a 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle out of Mississippi State. He's the Seahawks' highest draft pick since left tackle Russell Okung went No. 6 overall in 2010.
Five things to know about Cross:
1. He might be the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft.
Cross is lauded for his athleticism, and he is a huge value with the ninth pick, according to Pro Football Focus grades. Cross is the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 overall prospect in this class, per PFF's Big Board. Playing in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, Cross played 719 pass-blocking snaps last season more than anyone in college football and he allowed just two sacks and 14 hurries.
"He's got the whole makeup, the whole package," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday night.
2. He projects as a Week 1 starter in the NFL.
Cross, in a conference call Thursday night with Seattle media, says he's capable of playing either left tackle or right tackle, and most analysts project he'll be ready to step in immediately as a starter in the NFL. He fills a significant need on the Seahawks roster.
"I'm excited and I'm ready to get to work," Cross said. "I can't wait to get to Seattle."
Seahawks GM John Schneider said the team views Cross specifically as a left tackle.
"I think you're going to love this guy," Schneider said. "... We're excited that we have a pillar at left tackle."
3. His nickname is 'Sweet Feet.'
Because, yeah, of his good footwork. Cross weighed in at 307 pounds at the NFL combine, and he said Thursday he's up to 315 pounds now. His college position coach raved about his work ethic and love of the game.
"Without a doubt, (a) salt-of-the-earth human being. He comes from a good family," Mississippi State offensive line coach Mason Miller said recently (via @HailStateFB on Twitter). "They're going to get a guy who's going to be involved in the community. He likes going back and doing camps for the younger generation, and ultimately I think he wants to be a coach. He's going to work hard. He's going to be a guy who lives like three blocks from the facility (and) show up every day. What he doesn't know, he's going to get better at it; what he does know, he's going to master.
"And the character and motivation he's going to bring in the locker room, and the (stable) personality he is, that's what they're going to get."
4. He had his best game against Alabama.
Cross didn't allow a single pressure on 66 pass-blocking snaps against Alabama last season, per PFF.
"I feel like I played well against Bama in '20 and '21," he said. "... Playing against Alabama, they have a lot of great players on their team and you just want to come in and compete. I always wanted to play my hardest and win that game. That game means a little bit more."
Carroll heard those comments from Cross shortly after his selection, prompting the Seahawks coach to go back Thursday evening and re-watch Cross' cutups against Alabama.
"They rushed at least four different types of rushers at him, and he handled all of them," Carroll said.
5. Some have questioned his run-blocking ability.
Of the 919 snaps he played last season for Mississippi State, just 200 of those were run-blocking plays in Leach's offense. Naturally, that has led some draft analysts to suggest it could take Cross some time to develop as a reliable run-blocker in the NFL.
Carroll and Schneider said they're confident Cross will transition well to the Seahawks' offense.
"I know (Mississippi State threw) 700 passes last year, but he can run block too," Carroll said. "He can really move his feet and he can get off the ball and do all kinds of blocks from the backside and the front side stuff and get on the second level and stay on his feet and really be agile about all of that.
"He's really just an excellent prospect to be a left tackle."
Cross' response recently when some asked about his run blocking?
"Go watch the film. You'll see," he said.