Already the unofficial winner of comeback of the year for his return to St. Louis and captivating surge toward 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols received Major League Baseball's official honor Tuesday night.

The Cardinals' designated hitter received the National League's Comeback Player of the Year Award to cap his final season in the majors.



