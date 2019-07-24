LOS ANGELES – Junior punter Oscar Draguicevich III carried the torch for Washington State players named to the Preseason Pac-12 All-Conference First Team, unveiled Wednesday in conjunction with the league’s annual Media Day held in Hollywood.
Draguicevich III, who enters his second season as WSU’s starting punter, was the lone Cougar named to the First Team, while two others, sophomore offensive lineman Abraham Lucas and junior linebacker Jahad Woods, earned spots on the Second Team.
Another trio of WSU players earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. That group included sophomore running back Max Borghi, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and wide receiver/kick returner Travell Harris, who made it as an all-purpose player.
As a redshirt sophomore, Draguicevich III earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention after finishing second in the league with his 45.7 yards per punt. That was a WSU single-season record and it tied for seventh in the country. The strong-legged junior had 13 punts of 50 yards or more and showed a good level of accuracy, dropping 15 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Lucas, who earned Freshman All-America honors in 2018 from The Athletic and USA Today, enters his second season as WSU’s starting right tackle and was considered the country’s 14th-best offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus.
Woods was one of WSU’s two representatives at Wednesday’s media event in Los Angeles and comes into his junior season as a 23-game starter who finished second on the team with 64 tackles in 2018. The San Diego native was an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection in 2018.
Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. was the only unanimous First Team pick, making all 33 ballots, while Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was named on 31 of 33 ballots. On defense, Stanford defensive back Paulson Adebo got first team votes on 32 of 33 ballots.