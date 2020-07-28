WENATCHEE — If you watched any of the MLB games over the past weekend, chances are you might have noticed hundreds of cardboard fan cutouts placed in the seats directly behind home plate and along both base-lines.
Celebrities, kids, dogs, grandparents and fans alike all decked out in their teams’ gear and scattered randomly throughout the stadium. They’ve provided an interesting backdrop compared to just endless rows of green, blue or red bleachers.
Mariners’ fans have the chance to add themselves to what the team is calling it’s “Seat Fleet” at T-Mobile Park for home games this season. Fans can submit photos of themselves to mlb.com/mariners/fans/seat-fleet, for a $30 fee, any time during the season.
According to the Mariners website the team, “...will donate a portion of every purchase to non-profit organizations supporting COVID-related relief efforts in our communities.”
If your cutout ‘catches’ a foul ball during a game, the Mariners will mail you the baseball. Seat-Fleeter’s will also be automatically entered in a sweepstake to win a Kyle Lewis replica jersey, signed baseball and batting practice hat.
Rebecca Hale, senior director of public information with the Mariners told the Seattle Times Monday that 6,300 fans have already signed up.
Ground rules:
- No more than one individual in a photo.
- No commercial advertisements, including slogans, websites, social media handles and phone numbers.
- No offensive or negative references to any MLB team.
- No opposing MLB teams clothing.
- No statements or endorsements of political candidates.
- No third party marks/logos/branding on clothing or in the background of photos