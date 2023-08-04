Wenatchee AppleSox logo

WENATCHEE — Last week, just before the Wenatchee AppleSox baseball team played the Bellingham Bells at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium, Jake Putnam — a Danville, California native, incoming senior at Butler, and Wenatchee’s right-handed relief pitcher — was named as the recipient of the 2023 Tommy Watanabe Award.

This was only the fifth time the award was given after its creation in 2018 to honor the passing of Tommy Watanabe in 2017, a former player for the AppleSox.



