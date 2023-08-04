WENATCHEE — Last week, just before the Wenatchee AppleSox baseball team played the Bellingham Bells at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium, Jake Putnam — a Danville, California native, incoming senior at Butler, and Wenatchee’s right-handed relief pitcher — was named as the recipient of the 2023 Tommy Watanabe Award.
This was only the fifth time the award was given after its creation in 2018 to honor the passing of Tommy Watanabe in 2017, a former player for the AppleSox.
Previous award-winners include Joichiro Oyama in 2022, Michael O’Hara in 2021, Johnny Sage in 2019, and Jacob Prater in 2018.
This is only awarded to the AppleSox player “who best represents respect for the game of baseball and all around it as well as a passion for the AppleSox organization,” wrote team broadcaster and communications director Joel Norman, on the AppleSox website.
“Jake is the perfect representation of AppleSox Baseball,” said AppleSox head coach Mitch Darlington. “He shows up to the field every day with a smile on his face and ready to do whatever it takes to get a win. Jake is a servant leader. He puts the team and the organization first in all aspects of the game. On and off the field there is nobody who leads by example better than Jake Putnam.”
He’s only been with the team for two summers but he “makes his presence felt each day, whether or not he pitches. He is typically one of the first players to the field and always volunteers to water the field. Putnam always is in a great mood, whether he has had a tough game or just closed out another AppleSox win,” Norman added.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone