RENTON — During his final meetings with the media Monday before heading out into the offseason, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made clear that the team considers Geno Smith as its quarterback of the future and has begun the work to assure he will remain in Seattle.

On his final radio show of the year on Seattle Sports 710 Monday morning, Carroll said the team had begun preliminary talks with Smith, who can be a free agent on March 15.



