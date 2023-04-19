DENVER — Minutes into Tuesday night's historic Kraken playoff debut, feisty defenseman Will Borgen served notice his underdog team wasn't just happy to be here.

Borgen laid a heavy hit along the side glass on Avalanche forward Arturri Lehkonen. The gauntlet had been thrown by the visiting challengers and continued to be throughout this 3-1 victory over the defending Cup champions, from the game's very first goal to its final one.



©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

