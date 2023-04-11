CASHMERE — The last few results for Cashmere soccer don’t measure how competitive they’ve become.
Tuesday night, when they hosted the Quincy Jackrabbits, one of the best teams in the state, the result should speak for itself. The Bulldogs lost 2-1 to a team that has now tallied six consecutive wins.
“We went out and competed,” said Cashmere head coach Manny Flores. “Our boys stepped up. My defense and goalkeeper had a couple of great saves that kept Nunez from scoring.”
Quincy has outscored their opponents 44-10, which includes a high-scoring loss to Wenatchee, their only loss of the season.
The game was a scoreless back-and-forth battle through the mid-field that finally broke in the 30th minute when Quincy finished a cross, 1-0. They carried the lead into halftime.
Two minutes into the second half, a Quincy through-ball met a Jackrabbit downfield who finished within 18 yards, 2-0.
Cashmere’s goal came with 15 minutes left in the game when Nate Hodges sunk a free kick, 2-1.
Two or three more chances were created for the Bulldogs but they couldn’t capitalize. One especially had a goal written all over it but a clutch save from Quincy’s keeper kept the equalizer from landing.
Cashmere’s record is now 2-8. Quincy improves to 7-1.
“My boys were up for the challenge and they wanted to compete,” Flores said. “Quincy is well-coached and showed great sportsmanship but I think we are getting our form in the second half of the season.”
