CHELAN — Chelan was on a 4-game winning streak before their recent loss to Selah. When they saw Quincy was next on their schedule, a team they had lost to three weeks previously in a 3-goal shutout, who had just put their sixth consecutive win in the books, the Goats knew they had their work cut out for them.

The Jackrabbits left with another match to add to their winning streak but Chelan made it one goal closer Thursday night, 4-2.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?