CHELAN — Chelan was on a 4-game winning streak before their recent loss to Selah. When they saw Quincy was next on their schedule, a team they had lost to three weeks previously in a 3-goal shutout, who had just put their sixth consecutive win in the books, the Goats knew they had their work cut out for them.
The Jackrabbits left with another match to add to their winning streak but Chelan made it one goal closer Thursday night, 4-2.
Jorge Nunez, last year’s CTL player of the year, netted the first goal for Quincy in the 33rd minute off of an assist from Antonio Valadez. Those two reversed rolls six minutes later when Nunez set up Valadez for the finish. Quincy led at halftime 2-0.
“Nunez had one heck of a game as team captain. He helps build our confidence,” Tafoya said.
Nunez collected his second goal nine minutes into the second half but ten minutes later, within a four-minute span, Erik Rodriguez Sanchez and Martin Ramirez each bagged a goal for Chelan. The game was 3-2 with 18 minutes left.
Isaac Lopez found the insurance goal for Quincy on a penalty kick in the 69th minute.
“We let off in the second and they came back,” Tafoya said. “We have to lose these silly mistakes.”
Chelan now has a 5-4 record. Quincy improves their record to 8-1.
Chelan plays at Brewster on Saturday at 11 a.m. Quincy hosts Royal on Saturday at 1 p.m.
