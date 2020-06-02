WENATCHEE — For many years, Quincy High School was a member of the 1A Caribou Trail League. However, with rapid economic growth in the Quincy area came rising school enrollment numbers which pushed them into the 2A classification and the Central Washington Athletic Conference.
In 2019-20, the CTL included Cascade, Cashmere, Chelan, Omak and Okanogan.
In 2019, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) ruled schools with a high percentage of students receiving free and reduced lunch could opt down to supposedly restore athletic balance.
Quincy qualified and so the community was faced with a decision of whether to stay at 2A or opt down to 1A and join the CTL.
"We put a lot of time and effort into making that decision. We gathered information from coaching groups, athlete groups, and community groups,” said Quincy Athletic Director Brett Schafer. “We wanted to get input on the best option for Quincy over the next four years. It was not a clear cut easy decision.”
Schafter said there were good cases made for staying in 2A and moving down to 1A. Ultimately, the decision was made to move to 1A.
As it turned out, CTL member Okanogan was moving down to 2B, so the CTL, with only four teams, was in need of a new league member
"We’re really excited to have them join the Caribou Trail League," said Cashmere Athletic Director Jeff Carlson. "One thing with Quincy is they have outstanding facilities. There’s a brand new high school. There are two rubberized tracks. Multiple gyms. They have as good of facilities as any school in our conference. Obviously, for us, it’s a little closer trip than having to go up north. Okanogan had a great deal of success in the CTL but for us, having to travel Quincy is closer, so we’re excited about that.”
Quincy will be largest school in the CTL, but will that tip the balance of power in the league? There are several programs at Quincy that are excellent, like soccer, wrestling, and volleyball.
“Okanogan’s enrollment numbers were low but their athletic programs were solid. They competed for league titles in a number of sports,” Carlson said. “I don’t know how much of a difference Quincy will make since they are a big school and Okanogan is not. It will be interesting to see how it impacts the CTL with losing Okanogan and adding Quincy. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Cascade Athletic Director Dom Coffin said there are some 2A schools moving down to 1A that could really impact things, like Toppenish, another 2A school moving to 1A. Toppenish won 2A wrestling last year and had a top-flight basketball team.
Coffin said schools like Toppenish moving down might have a real impact.
“Quincy will be a good fit for our league. They are a team getting better. They have some good freshmen and sophomore classes. They could be good and people might question letting the bigger schools drop down,” Coffin said. “It’s good for equity and allowing our league to get a fifth team.”
Getting a fifth team is important for the CTL because the state will allow the league to challenge the Northeast A-League for a state berth. With only four league teams, it’s not possible, according to WIAA rules.
Carlson said next season will be the first year of the allocation cycle where almost every team sport gets only one state berth.
“Every team sport with only one state berth will able to challenge the Northeast A-League. We put our one (seed) up for grabs. Our one will have to win a crossover game to get in. It gives us the opportunity to get a second team in,” Carlson said. “When you get to the second year of the cycle, in a lot of sports, you can get two teams in.”
When the league gets two state berths per team sport, Carlson said they would not have to crossover with the NEA League.
Fancher thinks Quincy will be a good fit in the CTL.
“The CTL is a pretty strong, competitive league. You saw what Cashmere football did when they play CWAC schools. They didn’t have any problems. Cashmere girls’ basketball has been strong and they have a good group coming up,” Fancher said. “Chelan, Cascade, and Omak has been competitive. Competition wise, there won’t be a drop off at all.”
Quincy will be competitive in boys and girls soccer, Fancher said. The boys and girls basketball teams have been making strides, he said. Football will have a new coach and should be competitive.
Fancher said the football team had some key injuries last year which hurt, but they still picked up big wins against Grandview and Wapato. In wrestling, Quincy had a boy and girl wrestle for the state 2A title. One girl wrestler is nationally ranked, Fancher said.