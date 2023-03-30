QUINCY — It was a tale of two halves for Quincy and Cascade soccer Thursday night.
The Kodiaks led the first half with a single goal and shutout but Quincy responded with three goals of their own in the second, winning 3-1.
When Cascade was awarded a free kick in the first half, Ryan Denega capitalized after the shot rebounded toward him in the 23rd minute 1-0.
“We had a slow start,” said Quincy Head Coach Francisco Tafoya. “The wind was against us in the first half.”
Halftime is where the script flipped. Motivated by what has become critical halftime talks for the Jackrabbits, where the coaches and players whip each other up into a fervor, Quincy stepped onto the field with a new outlook.
“We were a completely different team,” Tafoya said. “We were a little more aggressive and played on the front of our foot.”
Quincy’s defenders and keeper, who adjusted after a mental lapse in the first half, played a solid second half, completing a shutout with better decision-making.
The equalizer was buried by Erick Zepeda in the 47th minute. Isaac Lopez scored the second to take the lead in the 64th minute and the final goal was slotted by Alexander Murillo in the 70th minute 3-1.
“I think we played really well in the first half,” said Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval. “We are realizing we aren’t playing the second half with the same order and intensity.”
Sandoval believes his team lost focus and that’s when Quincy took advantage. But even as the Jackrabbits led midway through the second half, the Kodiaks created chances.
“We had really good opportunities for taking the lead,” Sandoval said. “We need to work on capitalizing and finishing.”
Quincy improves to a 6-1 record. Cascade is now 3-3.
Quincy plays at Cashmere on April 11 at 6 p.m. Cascade hosts Omak on April 10 at 6 p.m.
