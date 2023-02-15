QUINCY — Chelan boys basketball had been nipping at the heels of Quincy and Omak all season. Of the three previous meetings between Chelan and Quincy, each final was within two possessions.
Chelan won the first game by six, and Quincy won the next two. First, by two points, then by four. Tuesday night held the potential to extend either team’s season and earn a second-place District finish. Or be dealt a season-ending loss.
Chelan was on a two-game winning streak, and Quincy was fresh off a District Championship loss to Omak. But that loss must have reignited the Jackrabbits because they won by their largest margin against Chelan this season 74-53.
Pierce Bierlink led Quincy with 31 points. Julian Ibarra followed with 17. Dom Trevino and Aidan Bews finished with 11 and nine points respectively.
Chelan finishes their season with a record of 12-10. They will graduate five Seniors.
Quincy improves to 14-8.
Quincy will play at the home court of the NEA’s second seed this Saturday at 5 p.m. NEA’s second seed will be the loser of the Lakeside and Freeman game held Wednesday.
Chelan ends the season in a nail-biter to Omak
OMAK — Three things were on the line for Chelan and Omak girls' basketball Tuesday night. A win would earn their team second place at Districts, and a seed to play in a loser-out CTL-NEA regional crossover game, extending their season. A loss would end it.
Omak has beaten Chelan three times this season. They won the first game by nine, the second by only four, and their last encounter by 14. This suggested the Goats could hang with the 11th in-state Pioneers any given night.
Chelan had won two of their last four games, and Omak had won three of their last four, that loss coming in the District Championship after roaring back from a 20-point deficit against Cashmere.
Chelan started slow but put up a fight in the second half. A reminiscent feeling for Omak, only this time, the Pioneers finished on top with a narrow 42-35 victory, ending Chelan’s season.
“We didn’t open the game with the energy that we needed,” Chelan Head Coach Nick Longmire said.
Omak outscored Chelan 33-11 in the first half. Chelan responded in the second, outsourcing the Pioneers 24-9, it just wasn’t enough.
This sealed the second seed for Omak and earned an NEA regional game. Chelan’s impressive season came to a close and will graduate four Seniors.
Kira Sandoval led Chelan with 10 points. Joslyn Simmons, Arabelle Finch, and Brynn Hughbanks followed with six points each. Jailyn Reinhart finished with five, and Juliana Perez had two.
“I am so proud of our seniors and everything they brought to our team and program,” Longmire said. “We’ll continue to build, and get stronger because of the legacy our seniors have left behind.”
Chelan finishes their season with a 6-15 record. Omak improved to 14-5.
Omak will play at the NEA second seed’s home court Saturday at 5 p.m. NEA’s second seed will be the loser of the Freeman and Deer Park game held Wednesday.
