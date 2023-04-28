QUINCY — Two days ago, the Quincy High School soccer team officially won the Caribou Trail League title after they had beaten Cascade. Thursday night, while hosting Cashmere, the Jacks were presented with the trophy in their last home game of the season. What made it all the sweeter was receiving it on Senior Night after beating the Bulldogs, 6-2.

This made 12 consecutive wins for Quincy (7-0, 13-1), the top-ranked 1A team in the state. Cashmere (3-5, 5-10) lost to Quincy over two weeks ago but by only a single goal. They weren’t able to keep it quite as close but they were the first to score in their second encounter, in the 3rd minute no less.

Manny Flores - Cashmere soccer head coach.jpg

Manny Flores

Cashmere boys soccer head coach


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?