QUINCY — Two days ago, the Quincy High School soccer team officially won the Caribou Trail League title after they had beaten Cascade. Thursday night, while hosting Cashmere, the Jacks were presented with the trophy in their last home game of the season. What made it all the sweeter was receiving it on Senior Night after beating the Bulldogs, 6-2.
This made 12 consecutive wins for Quincy (7-0, 13-1), the top-ranked 1A team in the state. Cashmere (3-5, 5-10) lost to Quincy over two weeks ago but by only a single goal. They weren’t able to keep it quite as close but they were the first to score in their second encounter, in the 3rd minute no less.
“We just went out there to play and got an early goal,” said Cashmere head coach Manny Flores. “Quincy is at another level. I don’t think they were fazed by it.”
Angel Valdivia gave the Bulldogs an early lead they sustained for the next 14 minutes — before the onslaught. Quincy buried two goals before halftime. The first, which tied the game, was off the foot of Jorge Nunez and the second was off of Erick Zepeda in the 34th minute, assisted by Nunez.
“He had a standout performance,” said Quincy head coach Francisco Tafoya.
Nunez was a critical fixture for Quincy. He dictated and orchestrated the flow of the game, creating plays and opportunities directly suited to the Jacks, often connecting the crux pass that was pivotal in execution if he wasn’t already the one bagging the goal or assist.
“We controlled a lot of the possession,” Tafoya said. “We struggled to finish a lot of our opportunities in the first half. We picked it up in the second.”
He got his second goal after halftime in the 45th minute. Isaac Lopez slipped a pass to Erick Zepeda 15 minutes later to extend the lead to 4-1. Lopez found another assist in the 75th minute when he connected with Angel Arroyo.
Three minutes later, Cashmere showed they weren’t done after Luke Fox cracked a 30-yarder across the goal box into the lower right corner of the goal, 5-2.
“It was the best goal of the night, in my opinion,” Flores said.
One minute after that, Tony Valadez sunk the last goal of the night for Quincy, 6-2.
“Great overall play,” Tafoya said. “Alejandro Mendoza, in back, has changed his play to hold down the defense for us.”
The team’s hard work and effort are something the coaches and community recognize and are proud of.
Cashmere’s last regular season game will be at La Salle Saturday at 1 p.m. Quincy’s last regular season game will be at Omak on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
