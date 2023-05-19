QUINCY — The Quincy High School soccer team ended their impressive season at home Friday. They hosted Connell for a loser-out game in the second round of the state tournament and though the No. 1 team in the state fought back to tie the game from a deficit, a tie or one-goal game leaves too much to chance with any of the top 16 teams in the state — Connell won in a shootout, 3-2.
“It wasn’t the best way to lose,” said Quincy head coach Francisco Tafoya. “It was a coin flip.”
It was a slow start for Quincy. Connell capitalized on mistakes to score the first goal and gain the lead. Quincy’s Isaac Lopez found the equalizer on a penalty kick shortly before halftime but with just enough time on the clock and a defensive collapse on the Jackrabbit end, the Eagles bashed in a steaming 20-yarder to retake the lead, 2-1.
Quincy shutout the Eagles in the second half and with no surprise, the Caribou Trail League’s Player of the Year, Jorge Nunez, slotted in the tying goal when he found it bobbling around amongst a crowded goal box. 2-2.
“The boys had a quick turnaround,” Tafoya said.
After two scoreless overtimes Quincy lost in penalty kicks, 4-2.
“It’s an honor and a great accomplishment to be number one,” Tafoya said. “But that doesn't matter in the state tournament because everyone comes to play. It’s just a tough one.”
The Quincy Jackrabbits will graduate seven seniors. Those athletes are Alejandro Mendoza, Antonio Valadez, Alexandro Hernandez, Jorge Nunez, Isaac Lopez, Eduardo Diaz and Edgar Guzman.
“It was a great season,” Tafoya said. “We had great leadership from the Senior class. We wanted much more for them. But I have a big thanks for them. They were great the last few years and will be surely missed. They left a huge impact on the guys coming back.”
Quincy finished the season with a 15-3 record, a league title, and the No. 1 state ranking and seed for the state tournament.
“We still have a young team and I hope they will gain experience for them,” Tafoya said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a winning percentage like that. Hopefully, they can build from that.”
