Quincy HS logo 2.JPG

QUINCY — The Quincy High School soccer team ended their impressive season at home Friday. They hosted Connell for a loser-out game in the second round of the state tournament and though the No. 1 team in the state fought back to tie the game from a deficit, a tie or one-goal game leaves too much to chance with any of the top 16 teams in the state — Connell won in a shootout, 3-2.

“It wasn’t the best way to lose,” said Quincy head coach Francisco Tafoya. “It was a coin flip.”



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?