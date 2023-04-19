PESHASTIN — Three weeks after Quincy (5-7) swept Cascade (1-9-1) by an accumulative 38-1 runs, the Kodiaks hosted the Jackrabbits and must have looked like an entirely different baseball team.
Quincy won the game, 12-1, a much smaller margin than either of their two previous games this season and if the Kodiaks could have limited the mental errors in the first inning, an inning where the Jackrabbits collected seven runs, it would have been even closer.
“We hit the ball better this time,” said Cascade head coach Brett Isadore. “If not for those mental breakdowns I think we could have shut them out in the first inning.”
Cascade’s starting pitcher, Teddy Everson, was also an important presence on the mound.
“He did a good job for the first four innings,” Isadore said.
After the first inning, the Kodiaks played good defense and hit the ball well. Olyn Schultz had a couple of key hits at the plate.
“He’s done a good job of staying consistent,” Isadore said. “He keeps getting better.”
The game only started to pull away at the end with several walks that favored Quincy.
Cascade plays at Ephrata for a doubleheader on Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Quincy plays at Cashmere for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone