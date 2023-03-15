QUINCY — Jackrabbit softball began their 2023 season with an impressive 9-4 win over Tonasket on Tuesday.

Last year, Quincy finished a 2-18 season with a loss to Cascade in the first round of districts. Tonasket’s season also ended during the district playoffs, after a 10-13 season, to Brewster.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

