QUINCY — Jackrabbit softball began their 2023 season with an impressive 9-4 win over Tonasket on Tuesday.
Last year, Quincy finished a 2-18 season with a loss to Cascade in the first round of districts. Tonasket’s season also ended during the district playoffs, after a 10-13 season, to Brewster.
Tonasket started strong when their first hit earned a triple.
“We were shocked by that,” Quincy Head Coach Pauline Baughman said. “But we got it back together.”
While the varsity softball field thawed, Quincy settled for the JV field. They worried the lack of a fence would pose a problem. But they quickly followed up Tonasket’s early onslaught with three successive outs.
This was in large part due to their pitcher, Emilie Morris.
“She was on fire,” Baughman said. “She used her changeup a lot and it was working.”
This was the Jackrabbits first showing with essentially a whole new team.
“I knew we had great athletes, but I wasn’t sure what we had,” Baughman said. “We got a lot of great hits offensively, played a lot of short-game and that worked for us, but we can make improvements.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone