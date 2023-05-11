QUINCY — It was the last game of the regular season for the Quincy and Cascade high school softball teams, but because of their records, both were already guaranteed at least one loser-out game in the district playoffs.
Cascade (3-9, 3-17) had secured the fourth seed while Quincy (9-3, 15-5) waited for the result of a Cashmere and Omak doubleheader, held on Saturday, to find out where amongst the top three seeds they would land.
Before their Thursday night game, Cascade had won two of their last three games while
Quincy had been on a recent three-game winning streak. Three weeks ago, Quincy had beaten Cascade by 10 runs. Quincy was also 14th in the state rankings.
The Jacks swept the Kodiaks in a repeat performance, outscoring Cascade 22-2 in the opener and 14-4 in Game 2.
Cascade will play at the No. 1 seed for the first round of the district playoffs on May 20 at 11 a.m. Quincy could take that No. 1 seed or compete in the No. 2/No. 3 seed game on Saturday at 1 p.m. All district games will be held at the No. 1 seed’s home field.
