QUINCY — It was the last game of the regular season for the Quincy and Cascade high school softball teams, but because of their records, both were already guaranteed at least one loser-out game in the district playoffs.

Cascade (3-9, 3-17) had secured the fourth seed while Quincy (9-3, 15-5) waited for the result of a Cashmere and Omak doubleheader, held on Saturday, to find out where amongst the top three seeds they would land.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?