QUINCY — There is no better sign of quality competition than when a softball game comes down to the final inning with one run separating two teams.
Both Cashmere and Quincy had commanding records when they stepped onto the field Tuesday night and a back-and-forth battle commenced that carried through the game and was finally won with one clutch play by Quincy at the top of the seventh inning, 8-7.
“It was a great game,” said Quincy head coach Pauline Baughman. “We both came out strong on offense and defense.”
The game was scoreless through the first two innings but Cashmere took the lead with a single run at the top of the third. Quincy then overtook with two runs in the bottom and held on to lead, 8-5, before the seventh inning.
Cashmere climbed back. The Bulldogs made it a 1-run game with two runners on base and in scoring position. Cashmere clocked a deep fly-ball into open grass but with two outs already on the board Quincy’s Nicole Durfee chased down the ball to get the final out and the win.
“She had to attack the ball hard,” Baughman said.
Quincy scored eight runs off of 12 hits and finished with seven stolen bases.
Cashmere swept Quincy in two doubleheaders last year but this year the Jackrabbits have shown they can compete with the best, having recently swept Wapato in a doubleheader after their season’s only loss to Omak.
The Bulldogs suffered a recent loss to Mount Baker that broke a 6-game winning streak.
Ashley Avalos led Quincy with two RBIs and was 1-for-4. Emilee Morris went 3-for-4, earning three runs off of an RBI, a double, and a single. Michelle Acevedo went 2-for3 with an early triple and double to give the Jackrabbits the momentum they needed. Hayden Morris went 3-for-4 to earn a run, a double, a single, and four stolen bases. Amy Buenrostro was 4-for-4 with one hit.
Emilee Morris pitched all seven innings, allowing seven runs with four strikeouts.
“Cashmere was really strong at the plate,” Baughman said.
For Cashmere, Cam Phillips led with two RBIs and went 2-for-4 with two runs. Anisa Gonzales also had two RBIs and went 2-for-4. Jenna Reeder scored two runs and went 2-for-3.
“We battled the whole game and didn’t give up,” Cashmere Head Coach Steve Mongeon said. “We hit the ball well late in the game to give us a chance to win but we didn’t get it done.”
Macy Zimmerman pitched five innings for Cashmere with nine hits, six runs, and five strikeouts.
Cashmere is now 7-3. Quincy improves to a 7-1 record.
Cashmere plays at Cascade for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Quincy hosts Chelan for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
