CHELAN — Tuesday was Senior Night for the Chelan High School softball team and though they didn’t get the result they wanted against their opponent, an 18-4 loss to Quincy, they continue to show signs of improvement.
Quincy (7-3, 13-5) put two runs on the scoreboard early in the first inning but when Chelan (0-12, 11-14) had their chance they added two of their own to tie the game. Quincy broke it open in the second inning after Hayden Morris clobbered one of her two home runs on the night — they never looked back.
Emilee Morris pitched a complete game for Chelan finishing with 9 strikeouts.
“Emilee did a lot of work for us,” said Quincy head coach Pauline Baughman. “She got strikes when we needed them.”
We had calls not go our way, and pulled our focus but they responded to work hard and
Quincy, as a team, finished with 12 RBIs. Michelle Acevedo and Hayden Morris each added a double.
“Overall, it was a good game,” Baughman said. “Some calls didn’t go our way but they played through that and stayed together to make it happen.”
Chelan plays their last regular season game at Liberty Bell on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Quincy hosts Cascade for a doubleheader and their last regular season games on May 11 at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone