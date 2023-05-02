CHELAN — Tuesday was Senior Night for the Chelan High School softball team and though they didn’t get the result they wanted against their opponent, an 18-4 loss to Quincy, they continue to show signs of improvement.

Quincy (7-3, 13-5) put two runs on the scoreboard early in the first inning but when Chelan (0-12, 11-14) had their chance they added two of their own to tie the game. Quincy broke it open in the second inning after Hayden Morris clobbered one of her two home runs on the night — they never looked back.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

