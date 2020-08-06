EAST WENATCHEE — After a three-week hiatus, racing at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval is back Saturday with five classes set to hit the track on Les Schwab Tires Community Toy Drive Night.
Registration opens at 1 p.m., with the action starting at 6 p.m. All races will be broadcast on NCWLIFE as well as on the Super Oval’s Facebook page.
Fresh off his second-place finish at last weekend’s Idaho 200, Glenn Knutson is looking to continue his dominance at the Super Oval and take his fifth-straight checkered flag. Glen’s brother, Michael and Josh Ingram — who currently sit second and third in points — are hoping to quash that streak and jump up the leaderboard with just one more Pro-Late model race remaining on Sept., 12.
“It’s going to be interesting, Michael is putting a brand new motor in his car and Josh is actually stepping out of his racecar and Cameron Bruggman is stepping in to race this weekend,” Super Oval General Manager Jeremy Anders said Thursday. “We got a couple out of town guys coming in and we’ll have a different field of cars.”
Chad Holaday, who placed first in the B-Mods on July 18, will jump into Rocky Crocker’s late model as well.
The Bandoleros (8 to 14-year-olds) kick things off with a 20-lap run around the track starting around 7:15 p.m. So far, 11 drivers have pre-registered for the event, Anders said, which would be the most so far this season.
“The Bando’s have become one of our premier classes and a couple of drivers have new cars,” Anders said. “Those are a lot of fun to watch.”
Junior Late models will follow, making their second appearance of the season, and complete a 25-lap circuit. The Dicks Heating & Air Conditioning Thunder Cars then hit the track for 30 laps before the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners make their 25 lap run.
The Pro-Late models close out the evening, racing for 75 laps.
Following Saturday, the Super Oval won’t be back until Aug., 22, with the Johnson Electric Boat Race Destruction Night.