SEATTLE — In most circumstances, the outcome would've been completely predictable. But with this Mariners team, proving prediction models, run-differential believers and skeptical analysts wrong has been something of a theme this season.
Just a day before against these same Houston Astros, they overcame a seven-run deficit and won the game in dramatic fashion with a grand slam from Dylan Moore.
But the good feelings of what many players called "the biggest win of the season" were replaced by confusion and dejection when their pregame preparation was interrupted by the news that their closer, Kendall Graveman, had been traded to the team across the diamond along with reliever Rafael Montero in exchange for infielder Abraham Toro and Joe Smith.
An 8-6 loss followed for Seattle. And that it was that close, particularly after falling behind 3-0 in the first inning and later 8-2 in the fifth inning, speaks to the competitive nature of the team.
"Tough day, obviously," manager Scott Servais said, referring to the pregame trade. "As we get closer to the trading deadline, things happen. We made a few moves today as well. Not easy, but our guys, we go out, we compete. ... I think we've got the attention of the Houston Astros, that's for sure.
Chris Flexen struggled through one of his worst outings in months, and the Mariners comeback mojo wasn't quite potent enough for another improbable win. Though they made it more interesting than expected.
In the ninth inning, Astros closer Ryan Pressly served up a two-run homer to Toro in his first at-bat in a Mariner uniform, and Seattle brought the go-ahead run to the plate twice. But Kyle Seager flew out, and Ty France grounded out to end the game.
Seattle fell to 55-47 with its four-game winning streak ending.
The Mariners cut the lead to 8-4 in the sixth inning. Jarred Kelenic stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and dropped a soft broken-bat line drive into center off a 1-0 curveball that scored two runs.
The success was the product of a change in his setup at the plate. It was noticeable in his third at-bat, with the bases loaded.
"I told myself to just stand up a little bit more, have my posture more upright," Kelenic said. "He threw me a banger on the first pitch, and it was just below the zone. And it seemed so much farther down out of the hand, I wasn't swinging. Then the next pitch was in the zone, I put a good swing up the middle and it just felt great."
After Kelenic singled for the second time to lead off the ninth, Toro pinch hit for Dylan Moore. He homered against the Mariners on Monday night. And then homered for them Tuesday. He hit a towering fly ball to right field that Tucker seemed to have measured for a leaping catch. But the ball bounced off his glove and over the wall.
"Only in baseball," Servais said. "It is wild the stuff you see."