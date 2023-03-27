CASHMERE — Manson soccer’s third consecutive win came on the road Saturday afternoon.

Cashmere hosted the Trojans and despite a competitive second half, that had the Bulldogs in possession of the ball the majority of the time, freshman Api Ramirez’s hat trick was too much to overcome. Manson won 4-1.



