CASHMERE — Manson soccer’s third consecutive win came on the road Saturday afternoon.
Cashmere hosted the Trojans and despite a competitive second half, that had the Bulldogs in possession of the ball the majority of the time, freshman Api Ramirez’s hat trick was too much to overcome. Manson won 4-1.
Manson led at halftime 2-0. Both goals were off the foot of Ramirez in the 21st, assisted by Zahyr Sanchez, and 29th minute.
Cashmere adjusted at halftime and during the second half held more possession and created several opportunities.
The Bulldogs put 10 shots on goal but Manson’s Sanchez scored their third goal in the 54th minute. Cashmere persisted and their first goal finally came four minutes later when Nate Hodges buried a 25-yard free kick 3-1.
Juan Cacho and Luke Fox facilitated many of the opportunities for Cashmere. Manson, however, showed how efficient they could be with the ball. In the waning seconds of the game, Ramirez found a way to sneak another goal in and earn a hat trick.
Cashmere’s record is now 2-5. Manson improves to 3-1.
Cashmere hosts Chelan on Thursday at 6 p.m. Manson plays at Brewster on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
