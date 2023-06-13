Precipitation was in the forecast this weekend and, 3,000 miles from home, the Sounders made it rain. Too bad the defense was equally leaky.
Raul Ruidiaz and Cristian Roldan dusted off their starting spots after two months of dealing with injuries. Both were able to awe Charlotte FC fans in the club's debut at Bank of America Stadium, but Crown forward Patrick Agyemang, who subbed on in the 75th minute, had the equalizer in the 89th for a 3-3 draw.
"It was uncharacteristic of us to give up three goals," said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, whose team has nine shutouts this season. "That was a little bit of a waste as far as not being able to close out a game on the road when you score three goals.
"The draw stings because we were ahead and let them comeback on multiple occasions. The one silver lining in a very dark cloud is the offense was clicking."
Ruidiaz thought he had the walk-off game-winner in the 70th minute, the striker outstretched his arms like an airplane and playfully flew to the bench as he was replaced by forward Heber with the Sounders up 3-2.
The Sounders (8-6-4) entered the match having scored one goal in their previous four matches. The club hadn't had a multi-goal match since Ruidiaz and Roldan last started together in a home win April 8 against St. Louis City.
Both helped to quickly test Charlotte keeper Kristijan Kahlina in the third minute.
Roldan broke the seal in the 11th minute, tapping down a long ball from defender Jackson Ragen at the top of the box. Roldan used a few quick steps to collect the ball and shoot it past Kahlina.
"It's hard to celebrate the goals Raul and I scored," Roldan said. "We were out for a really long time, so it was really rewarding to score on our first starts back with the team. We would've loved to have the three points [from an outright win] but the goals we scored were of quality. Maybe that was something we were lacking a bit in these last couple of games. We have to take that into account."
Charlotte (6-8-4) leveled the match with an equally impressive goal. Forward Karol Swiderski used a high kick and delicate tap with the insole of his foot at the end line to keep the ball in play, angling the second touch to teammate Jaylin Lindsey for a right-footed shot into goal from inside the keeper's box.
Sounders veteran Yeimar Gomez Andrade thought Swiderski was out-of-bounds and stopped defending the play. Keeper Stefan Frei wasn't in position to prevent the score in the 17th minute.
"Was it out-of-bounds, not out-of-bounds? There was some controversy there," Schmetzer said. "But it came from second action off their corner kick. Somehow, they got behind us. Yeimar's got to win duels, but it's one of those things. Their guy made a play. [Charlotte's] second and third goals, I believe they were preventable."
Ruidiaz was fancier with his opening goal. Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak had the hustle play to get the ball to Leo Chu on the left wing, who passed it in to Ruidiaz just outside the box. The striker spun around Charlotte midfielder Ashley Westwood and beamed the go-ahead goal into the back of the net in the 36th minute from deep.
After celebrating with teammates, Ruidiaz motioned for massage therapist Jake Bronowski, athletic trainer Hilary Obert and equipment manager Mitchell Carnefix to join him for a congratulatory hug on the field. Ruidiaz has dealt with hamstring injuries throughout the season and is on a modified program in effort to keep him healthy.
"It was a really, really well-taken goal," said Schmetzer, whose team entered the break up 2-1.
Westwood had a stunner from a foot outside the box in the 53rd minute that sent a majority of the 31,563 in attendance into a frenzy. But the leveler was just the beginning of the second-half goals.
"If we only have shutouts for a long period of time, we're not going to look at ourselves and try to improve as much," said Ragen, who recorded his first MLS assist. "Sometimes a setback like this could be turned into a positive. Hopefully it'll help us down the road."
Ruidiaz's brace was a skilled shot at the back post. Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo had the cross into the box that Roldan used to set up the play. Ruidiaz has four goals this season.
"It was a complicated match," Roldan said.
___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone