EAST WENATCHEE — Saturday might have been the chilliest night of the season at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval, but the track was the hottest it’s been all summer.
The Raz brothers, Gracin and Kole of Lake Oswego, Oregon, both podiumed in the Neal Newberry Super Late model 125-lap main event. Seth Frazier took the crown in Dick's Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars and Masen Hagood earned his first checkered flag of the season to win the championship for the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners.
“The races were really good and we had a great field of cars,” Super Oval General Manager Jeremy Anders said Monday. “We had one really bad wreck, Trevor Flora, in the B-Main for the Super Late Models; he was injured and transported to the local hospital. He’s doing better now. Aside from that, it was a good night.”
Gracin poled first in qualifying and tore up the track over the final 60 laps of the main event, cruising to his second win at the Super Oval — he also took the checkered flag in last year’s Leonard Evans 150.
“This place treats me so good; we’re always quick here and it’s (awesome) especially with my brother finishing third,” Gracin told NCWLIFE post-race. “This track is in my top three favorites to race at — it’s hard to beat Bristol and Sonoma.”
Doni Wanat, Woodinville, placed second in his first Super Late model race of the season.
“It was a fun race and it was great racing with Gracin and his brother,” Wanat said. “I was just coming out knocking some rust off. I was getting a little tired but got into a rhythm. The only thing was my steering wheel shaft kept going in and out, so on every restart, I had to push the steering wheel back into place and keep pushing the whole time (around), it wore me out but I’m definitely going to go to the Fall Classic next weekend in Yakima and that’ll be it for this year.”
Frazier completed his season sweep in the Thunder Cars class, winning his fourth race of the summer and earning the track championship over Terry Osborn. Frazier placed first in four-of-five starts this year.
The only race Frazier didn’t win was on Johnson Electric Night, when he placed second.
“This year, for racing, has been really good and I have to thank my uncle Willard for giving me a car to drive and making me look good,” Frazier said. “I owe it all to him this year. And after tonight, I’m going to make it to the Fall Classic next weekend and see how it goes. My grandpa used to race against Tommy Wentz and I used to ride in the car with Tommy on the track, so this one is for Tommy.”
Wentz, who died in 2019, was a racing legend beloved in the pits at the Super Oval. Anders and the Super Oval staff wanted to hold a race in his honor on Opening Night, but because of COVID-19, they pushed it to the final race of the season.
Kelly Cowlishaw, Wenatchee, earned his best result of the season and placed second in the Thunder Cars and Mike Sims, East Wenatchee, finished third.
Chad Holaday, Wenatchee, placed first in the Custom Muffler B-Mods, earning his third checkered of the season.
After all the racing concluded on Saturday, Anders hung around to take in every last fleeting moment. Was it the season they wanted? No.
But were they still able to put on a show for racing fans stuck at home? Yes, emphatically.
“This season wore me down,” Anders said. “At one time we didn’t know if we would be able to race at all or keep the business open. But to get seven races in, I think it was some of the best racing we’ve had in a long time. When I got home Saturday night, I was overwhelmed with emotions. We don’t know how the next six months will go, but everything we planned on celebrating for our 50th season, we’ll carry over and do it for our 51st season.”