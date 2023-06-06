230418-newslocal-superovalstarts 01.JPG (copy)
The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval, pictured in April.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

EAST WENATCHEE — An Oregon driver from Lake Oswego claimed the $20,000 purse at the prestigious Wenatchee 200 on Saturday — one of the west coast’s largest races.

The race attracted teams from all over the country to the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval to see whose Super-Late-Model vehicle would complete 200 laps ahead of the rest. Kole Raz started the race in eighth place after qualifying and climbed seven slots to finish atop the podium and claim the prize. 



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

