EAST WENATCHEE — An Oregon driver from Lake Oswego claimed the $20,000 purse at the prestigious Wenatchee 200 on Saturday — one of the west coast’s largest races.
The race attracted teams from all over the country to the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval to see whose Super-Late-Model vehicle would complete 200 laps ahead of the rest. Kole Raz started the race in eighth place after qualifying and climbed seven slots to finish atop the podium and claim the prize.
The Super Late Models class collected 24 entries while two other classes also competed. INEX Legends and Dick’s Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars each had 20 entries.
Super Late Models
1st — Kole Raz (Lake Oswego, Oregon) — started in eighth
2nd — Derek Thorn (Lakeport, California) — started in third
3rd — Tayler Riddle (Naches) — started in fifth
4th — Jan Evans (Wenatchee) — started in first
5th — BJ Tidrick (Kennewick) — started in 24th
INEX Legends
1st — Parker Stephens (Tumwater) — started in seventh
2nd — Brandon Cole (Tumwater) — started in fifth
3rd — Dylan Wolf (Auburn) — started in sixth
4th — Andrew Riehl (Troutdale, Oregon) — started in first
5th — Jacob Haider (Olympia) — started in 11th
Dick’s Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars
1st — Garrett Huffines (Selah) — started in eighth
2nd — Ron Stewart (Moses Lake) — started in third
3rd — Elijah Pennington (Tacoma) — started in first
