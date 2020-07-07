WENATCHEE — Three individual swimmers and a relay team were named All America this past week by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association. Wenatchee senior Rae Ann Dressel earned All America honors with a 1:03.60 time in the 100 Breaststroke.
Dressel is planning to swim at UNLV in the fall.
“Rae Ann Dressel is an amazing athlete all the way around. She is also a great shot putter and thrower for track. She has been a perennial district champion and state qualifier, 100 breast, 100 free, 50 free. She is a great all-around sprinter,” said Velocity Swimming Head Coach Mike Hartley.
Eastmont junior Evan Vandersluis was named All American with a time of 55.78 in the 100 Breaststroke. Hartley said VanderSluis has come a long way this past year after finishing seventh in the state the prior year.
Hartley said VanderSluis re-doubled his efforts and training to develop into a great all-around swimmer.
“He went 55.78 in the 100 breaststroke, which is fantastic. Two or three years ago, that would have won state. He was fourth in the race this because it was literally a historic 100 breaststroke race for the championship final,” Hartley said. “Ethan Dang won the race with a 52, shattering a 1992 record of 53. Ethan Dang is legit. He’s number on the list for national All American.”
The 100 Breaststroke was so fast, Hartley said, the top four all made All America.
“That race was unbelievable. There were two other guys that beat Evan in that race. They were also All American. Washington State had a unique group of breaststrokers in that race,” he said. “Christian Cutter was in that race and swam a 57, which fast enough to contend in most years. That race was really amazing.”
Wenatchee senior Connor Elwyn made All America with a time of 49.53 in winning his second state backstroke title. He’s headed to the University of Utah to swim in the fall.
“His 49.53 was a ridiculously fast time. He dropped a 10th of a second from last year when he won state. His fastest two backstroke times are at state,” Hartley said of Elwyn.
Wenatchee won its first-ever state championship in a relay as the boys’ medley really team won in a time of 1:33.55, earning All America honors. That team includes Elwyn on backstroke, Cutter on breaststroke, junior Andreas Broxson on butterfly, and senior Ian Walsh on freestyle. Cutter is swimming at PLU in the fall, while Walsh is going to Whitman to swim.
“That relay team won state, which was a huge moment. It was our first relay victory. That was a big deal. We always dreamt about having a relay team win it all. We did have a girls’ team that was second,” Hartley said. “One year, we had a girls 4x50 team set a state record but we were beaten in that race. We’ve had some amazing relays but this was the first one that won state.”
Because this is the first time Wenatchee had a relay team make All American, Hartley this is now the most athletes they’ve ever had make the team.
“We’ve had other kids make All American. I don’t remember having three individuals in the same year and a relay,” Hartley said. “This group of seniors is unbelievable. Rae Ann is a special athlete. The boys are just a great group of seniors. There were eight of 10 that were really good. A lot of that senior class is going to swim in college. Just a really deep group of seniors.”