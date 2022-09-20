The concern and consternation surrounding the vaccination status of Robbie Ray and the possibility of not having the veteran left-hander available to pitch in potential playoff games in Toronto can now end for the Mariners and their fans.

On Tuesday the Toronto Globe and Mail reported that the Canadian government plans “to drop the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September, the same day it ends random testing of arrivals and makes optional the ArriveCan app.”