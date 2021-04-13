EAST WENATCHEE — Round one went to Wenatchee.
The Panthers (2-0) scored a pair of goals, one in each half, and earned a clean sheet as they topped the rival Eastmont Wildcats 2-nil Tuesday night at Eastmont Stadium.
It was a much more complete game for Wenatchee, who withstood the initial wave from Eastmont over the first 15 minutes and then controlled the midfield the rest of the match. It was tightly contested throughout the entire 80 minutes, but the Panthers were able to finish in the final third, which ultimately was the difference.
“I thought we stepped up our game where we needed to and played much better than we did on Saturday, especially in the midfield,” Wenatchee head coach Dennis Tronson said. “We’re starting to gel and of course adding Marco Bravo in up top changes the dynamics of everything. For the seniors, it was satisfying for them to get a win in their final game at Eastmont, but I was already telling the boys to take the win, celebrate but once you get in your car, start thinking about Quincy.”
The game opened up right off the first whistle as Eastmont made a push to score early. Freshman Edgar Leon and senior Alfredo Gonzalez each had a few good looks from in tight but neither could get a quality shot on frame.
Then it was Wenatchee’s turn.
Wenatchee’s Pierre Vega cracked a nice shot from about 25 yards out midway through the half that forced a diving save from Eastmont’s Armando Mendonza. A few minutes later, junior Tyler Wisen carried the ball to the Wildcats’ end-line before driving a cross into the Eastmont box. The ball bounced through 20 yards of open grass before being knocked out of danger.
The Panthers were drawing closer with every possession, until out of nowhere, Julian Reyes turned and fired a beautiful shot over Mendoza’s outstretched mitts into the upper corner from about 25 yards out just before half.
“That was huge,” Tronson said. “Reyes was dropping into a position that he hasn’t played in club because of our injury to Maurizio (Ramos) but I thought he played well. He brings energy and that combination up top will continue to grow.”
The second half was a battle for 40 minutes with multiple players cramping up toward the end. Wisen nearly scored his second goal of the season after nudging a shot toward net but Eastmont defender Luis Romero slid in at the last second to keep the ball from crossing the goal line.
The Panthers did add their second goal minutes later however after Nick Lopez served a hard cross into the box — off a corner — that squirted through a sea of legs before settling on the feet of Vega right in front of the net.
“The boys did give him a bad time saying he almost missed it, but it was from two feet away,” Tronson said. “It was well-deserved for Pierre who I thought had played a great game up to that point. And I felt a whole lot better after that second goal.”
Wenatchee held on over the final eight minutes to salt away their second win of the season.
The Panthers have a few days to rest and recuperate before traveling to Quincy on Saturday to take on the Jackrabbits, in what should be another battle.
“It will be another challenge, they have some very dangerous players and a little different system,” Tronson said. “We’ll see how we respond.”
Kickoff for Wenatchee on Saturday is at 1 p.m.
For Eastmont, the loss drops the Wildcats to (1-1). But overall, there was no reason to hang their heads, head coach Vidal Hurtado said.
“We just weren’t able to put it away,” he said. “We did get to their final third enough times to be able to produce a goal but we weren’t pulling the trigger. We were looking to pass when a shot should have been taken, but it’s a learning experience for the boys. I value the fact that they are looking for the assist. It's just finding that balance between that and being a little selfish at times. I’m proud of how they responded after the first goal, and even after the second as well, we just have to keep a level head. On to the next one.”
Eastmont travels to Moses Lake on Saturday to take on the Chiefs. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.