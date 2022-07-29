Purchase Access

HOUSTON — Maybe it’s presumptive to think of it as a potential problem since planning for postseason pitching hasn’t really been a consideration since Lou Piniella was still wearing a uniform and gas was around $1.65 a gallon.

And the idea of worrying about a potential matchup with the Houston Astros in the divisional or championship rounds of the playoffs seems a bit irrational considering the Mariners haven’t been there since 2001.