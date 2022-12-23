NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (copy)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half Sunday of a game earlier this season.

 Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — At MetLife Stadium Thursday night, it was as if a pair of wakes took place: One for the Jets' playoff dreams, the other for Zach Wilson's career with the team.

While neither one is officially dead as of Friday, they both might as well be after the Jets' embarrassing 19-3 loss to the Jaguars.



©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.