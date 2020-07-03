LEAVENWORTH — Just outside of Leavenworth up the Icicle Canyon is home to some of the best rock climbing on the west coast. On a normal year, people come from all over to try the challenging climbs in the Icicle Canyon.
Of course, 2020 is anything but your typical year where COVID-19 has impacted nearly every part of our daily lives. Rock climbing has also been impacted. To start, the Icicle was not even open to start the normal climbing season.
“It definitely got busy when the Icicle opened to regular traffic. Now I want to say it is fairly close to a normal amount of people,” said Alison Miller, president of the Leavenworth Mountain Association. “Climbing in Leavenworth is usually very busy in the spring because it is not too hot. Bouldering is one of the biggest draws, so people want it to be cool.”
The best advice, Miller said, is to climb in your home area. The problem is the Seattle climbers consider Leavenworth part of their home area.
“The people here have been concerned about the people coming here from Seattle, while people from Seattle think this is their backyard. That has been a little tricky,” Miller said.
In the popular areas of the Icicle, Miller said it would not be uncommon to see a group of 12 people climbing together, but now people are climbing in small groups. People are spreading out more.
Craig Gyselinck has been a member of Chelan County Mountain Rescue for 10 years. He and his wife have been out climbing every weekend.
“One observation is that the amount of climbers is greatly reduced. This last weekend, my wife and climbed a really popular route on Liberty Bell. There would normally be a lot of people,” Gyselinck said. “It was just us and one other party on the weekend.”
Verne Nelson, president of the Chelan County Mountain Rescue, said he has been seeing smaller groups out climbing.
“A lot of people climb in small groups over and over. Once you have your team or group, you just climb with them. The more we found out about COVID and that outside transmission is pretty unlikely. If you are outside and no one is near, it seems pretty reasonable for a lot of climbers,” Nelson said. “I still know people that are staying at home and not trying to travel outside their immediate area.”
Both Gyselinck and Nelson said the climbing activities in the mountains has been way down. Chelan County Mountain Rescue has not been called out yet this season. However, the Chelan County Sheriff and the U.S. Navy helicopter have done some rescue work.
Climbers are being more conservative now, based on advice received early in the season.
“A lot of climbing organizations were sending advice to limit their risk to avoid injuries and overwhelm hospitals. There was a strong message early on,” Gyselinck said.
Miller said the real risk is not with rock climbing but alpine climbing.
“People view rock climbing as a high-risk sport, but really it is easy to manage risk in that kind of climbing. Alpine climbing is more where rescues occur. There is more risk,” Miller said. “It’s too early for that. That season is just getting started. We have yet to see how much people are going to reduce risk in the mountains.”
Nelson said climbers need to make sure what they are doing is within their ability.
“Don’t climb the hardest thing in the mountains just try to stay more casual. There were a couple of things I wanted to do but didn’t end up doing it. It seemed responsible to not push it,” Nelson said.
Miller said climbers should still adhere to social distancing. With climbing, you are sharing holds and touching the same rocks, so keeping some hand sanitizer is essential, she said.
A good source of information on climbing and COVID safety is the Access Fund, a national nonprofit climbing resource, which you can find at accessfund.org.