Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LOS ANGELES — Perhaps next year when they are playing at T-Mobile Park, in front of Mariners fans with the midsummer classic returning to Seattle for the first time since 2001, Julio Rodriguez and Ty France will have more of an impact on the game.

The two representatives from the Mariners — both first-time All-Stars — had no major role in the American League’s 3-2 win over the National League.