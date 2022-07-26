Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

What, for a fleeting moment, had the makings of the hardest of hard-luck losses turned instead, in the blink of a Cal Raleigh sprint, into one of the Mariners’ most thrilling victories of the season.

Rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez, in his return from a minor wrist injury, opened the game with a laser home run, and Carlos Santana ended it with a walkoff sacrifice fly to score Raleigh and give the Mariners a wild 5-4 victory Tuesday night over the Texas Rangers before a raucous crowd of 25,837 at T-Mobile Park.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?