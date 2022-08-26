Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

One is a Mariners legend of the past, and the other is a superstar in the making.

And as Ichiro goes into the Mariners’ Hall of Fame on Saturday, and Julio Rodriguez keeps insinuating his way into the national consciousness, it’s both heartwarming and somehow fitting to know that the bond between these once and future kings of Seattle baseball is strong, and ever-growing.