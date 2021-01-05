As recently as 2017 and 2018, the annual offseason announcements of prospect lists and farm-system rankings from various media outlets were not met with great enthusiasm from Mariners fans.
They were reminders of how lacking the organization was in prospect talent and depth.
But when general manager Jerry Dipoto convinced ownership to enact a rebuild plan after the 2018 season, often referred to as the step back, he culled a mass of veteran players off the big-league roster in multiple trades while bringing back prospects in return. Add in draft picks and international signings and the Mariners have seen their prospect talent level and farm-system stock soar.
On Monday, Baseball America, one of the leading outlets in prospect reporting and evaluation, released its 2021 preseason list of the Top 10 prospects in the Mariners organization.
As expected, outfielders Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic — two of the top prospects in all of baseball — sit No. 1 and No. 2. Those are the same spots they were ranked in the preseason Top 10 in 2020 and in the 2020 midseason Top 10 for Baseball America.
Seattle had four players who were in the preseason Top 10 last season who "age out" of prospect status by playing full seasons at the MLB level — first baseman Evan White (No. 3), left-handed pitcher Justus Sheffield (No. 7), right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn (No. 8), outfielder Kyle Lewis (No. 10).
All three of the Mariners' first-round choices under amateur scouting director Scott Hunter are on the new Top 10 list.
Right-hander Logan Gilbert, who was the 14th overall draft choice in 2018, moved up to No. 3 after being the No. 4 prospect in the 2020 preseason and No. 5 in the midseason Top 10.
Right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock, who was taken with the sixth overall choice in the most recent draft, is ranked No. 4 on the list. He was No. 3 on the Mariners midseason Top 10. The drop is likely due to the organization not allowing him to pitch in intrasquad games at the alternate training site.
Right-handed pitcher George Kirby, the No. 20 choice overall in 2019, was slotted at No. 7. He was the No. 5 prospect on the preseason 2020 list and ranked No. 6 at midseason. Part of his slide down in the rankings was not throwing much this summer and the addition of Hancock and two other prospects in the Top 10 acquired in a trade.
Outfielder Taylor Trammell and right-handed pitcher Andres Munoz were part of the Padres package sent in return for catcher Austin Nola. Trammell is ranked as No. 6 and Munoz is ranked at No. 10 despite having Tommy John surgery in 2019.
Shortstop Noelvi Marte, 19, moved up to No. 5 and is the youngest player in Seattle's Top 10. Marte was ranked No. 6 going into 2020 and No. 7 at midseason.
Catcher Cal Raleigh (No. 8) and right-handed pitcher Juan Then (No. 9) made their first appearances in the Top 10. Raleigh ranked as high as No. 11 in the organization's Top 30. The Mariners put Then on the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
Baseball America also will release a Top 100 prospects in all of baseball in which Rodriguez and Kelenic are expected to remain in the Top 10 after being No. 6 and No. 9, respectively. The magazine also will release its organizational rankings. Seattle was ranked No. 3 in the midseason organizational rankings.