Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan cuts the ball back on Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic during the first half, Saturday, July 9, in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

TUKWILA — Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan underwent groin surgery Tuesday morning and is expected to be out 4-6 weeks, according to coach Brian Schmetzer.

Dr. William B. Hutchinson, Jr. is a specialist in the field of sports hernias and handled the procedure in Santa Monica, California. Schmetzer said Roldan, 27, made the decision to undergo surgery after consultations with multiple physicians and not being able to play against the Los Angeles Galaxy last week.