Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, fired last year because he refused the COVID-19 vaccine, has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongful termination.

Rolovich was denied a religious exemption from Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate requiring state employees to get the vaccine.