Jordan Horston didn't waste time flashing the defensive skills that made her the No. 9 overall pick in last month's WNBA draft.

Near the end of the Storm's first training-camp practice, Theresa Plaisance drove baseline and whipped a pass intended for Jewell Loyd in the opposite corner.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?