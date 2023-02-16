Kraken fans in Eastern Washington will have a greater chance to watch the team's games after an expanded carriage deal to be announced Thursday between ROOT Sports NW and Spectrum TV, according to a source close to the negotiations.

Spectrum, owned by the Charter Communications cable conglomerate, had been the only existing ROOT Sports carrier in the state to balk at paying an additional fee to carry the Kraken games when the team launched in October 2021. But negotiations between Spectrum and ROOT have been ongoing throughout the team's improved 2022-23 season as general interest in the Kraken picked up.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

