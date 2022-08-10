Purchase Access

Raul Ruidiaz was candid in a recent interview about the difficulties he’s faced the past two months. The Sounders striker was limited to 60 minutes in the club’s past two matches as he continues to heal from hamstring injuries in both legs.

The Peruvian told MLSsoccer.com this week that he’s “not 100 percent” but close.