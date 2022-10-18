SPORTS-RUSSELL-WILSONS-FADE-PATTERN-WITH-1-LA.jpg

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson runs by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during a first half drive at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. 

DENVER — Russell Wilson's injury status will be worth watching in the coming days, but it's not his ailing throwing shoulder at issue.

The Denver quarterback is receiving further evaluation on an injured hamstring Tuesday to try to determine the severity of the injury, a source confirmed to The Denver Post. NFL Network first reported Wilson was set for a Tuesday MRI on the muscle.



©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at denverpost.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

