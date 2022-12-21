SEATTLE — This season hasn't been smooth sailing for Kraken forward Ryan Donato.

He earned his keep during the Kraken's inaugural season, and for a time it looked like that might be a problem. After 16 goals — good for fourth on the team — and a career-high 31 points, strengthening his potential salary arbitration case, restricted free agent Donato wasn't extended a qualifying offer last summer. He said the way it all transpired surprised him, but he kept trying to make it work with Seattle.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.