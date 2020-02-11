It probably shouldn't have been expected that the first year for the Seahawks in a decade without one of Earl Thomas or Kam Chancellor manning one of the safety spots when the season began would go off without a hitch.
And predictably, it didn't.
A season that began with Tedric Thompson at free safety and Bradley McDougald at strong safety endured five more lineup changes along the way before ending with a tandem of McDougald and Quandre Diggs – the latter acquired in a trade with Detroit in October, a seeming admission that some of the young players the team had hoped could help the team make a seamless transition from the Legion of Boom era weren't quite ready.
The trade for Diggs, though, helped solidify things once he got healthy from an injury he had with Detroit – and then got healthy again after suffering another injury with the Seahawks in a game in December.
And his presence means Seattle may have a pretty set situation at safety entering the 2020 offseason. Both Diggs and McDougald are under contract for 2020, as are each of the younger players (Marquise Blair, Lano Hill and Tedric Thompson) who each got at least three starts in 2020.
Put them all together and they account for a position spending of just over $16 million, the seventh-most in the NFL, and the highest rating of spending on any position for Seattle other than quarterback, according to OvertheCap.com.
As we continue our review of the Seahawks' position groups entering the offseason, let's take a closer look at the safety spot.
Starters
Strong safety
Bradley McDougald
Age: 29.
Snaps played in regular season: 941.
Contract situation: Has one year left on a three-year contract signed before the 2018 season, due to make a base salary of $3.6 million in 2020 with a cap hit of $5.4 million, and dead money of $1.333 million.
2019 number to know: Had vastly improved pass defense numbers in 2019, according to Pro Football Reference, allowing a passer rating of just 58.8 when targeted compared to 110.1 in 2018.
Free safety
Quandre Diggs
Age: 27.
Snaps played in regular season: 313.
Contract situation: Has two years left on contract he initially signed while with Detroit, due to make a $5 million base salary in 2020 with a cap hit of $5.2 million.
2019 number to know: Allowed just a 55.4 passer rating in five regular-season games with Seahawks but missed six tackles in 27 opportunities, according to PFR.
Key Backups
Lano Hill
Age: 24.
Snaps played in regular season: 300.
Contract situation: One year remaining on original four-year rookie deal.
2019 number to know: Missed five tackles in 28 attempts, according to PFR, in four regular season starts.
Marquise Blair
Age: 22.
Snaps played in regular season: 230.
Contract situation: Three years left on four-year rookie deal.
2019 number to know: Allowed a passer rating of 126.6 on 17 targets, according to PFR, including two touchdowns, in three regular season starts.
Tedric Thompson
Age: 25.
Snaps played in regular season: 387.
Contract situation: Has one year left on original four-year rookie contract. Due to a performance escalator clause, is due to make $2.1 million in base salary in 2020 with a cap hit of $2.312 but dead money of just $168,001, according to Spotrac.com.
2019 number to know: Seahawks were 5-1 in his six starts.
2019 review
Seattle's defense went from floundering to at least keeping its head above water almost immediately once Diggs entered the lineup against the 49ers on Nov. 11 after being acquired from the Lions a few weeks earlier for a fifth-round pick.
In fact, Seattle forced 16 turnovers in the next five games with Diggs starting – half the team's season total – in going 4-1 in a key stretch of games that assured a playoff spot.
Diggs then sprained his ankle against Carolina but returned for the two playoff games.
And after the season, coach Pete Carroll spoke as if the team had found its safety tandem for the foreseeable future.
"We played cleaner with him," Carroll said. "He helped us in a number of ways. I'll continue to tell you that he's helping other guys play well. The confidence that he brings in adds to those guys. I thought Bradley (McDougald) played better when he was playing with Q (Diggs) in the game. When he is in the game with the younger kids, he's got to control quite a bit more as opposed to focusing on his play. I think you can see that help. I don't know if statistically it shows up as much as it felt different when he's playing."