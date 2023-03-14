SALMON ARM, British Columbia – Friday’s game in Merritt was a special-teams smorgasbord for the Wenatchee Wild, going 2-for-4 on the power play and killing off all four Centennials chances. Saturday in Salmon Arm, however, the special-teams surge belonged to the Silverbacks.
Salmon Arm scored twice on the man-advantage in the second period and once in the third to earn a 3-2 win over the Wild in a pivotal British Columbia Hockey League Interior Conference matchup, with five teams in the standings entering the night separated by just five points.
One night after firing off the first 12 shots of the game against the Centennials, Wenatchee posted the first eight shots of the night in Saturday’s outing. Garrett Szydlowski dented the scoreboard first, rippling the net with a back-post wrist shot past Matthew Tovell 12:24 into the contest. The Wild came out of the intermission with a 15-6 shots-on-goal margin, and padded the lead 77 seconds out of the break on a point shot from Lucas Marshall, who rang the wrister off the iron and into the net for a 2-0 advantage.
Capitalizing on a pair of power play chances helped the Silverbacks stay in the game in the second – C.J. Foley’s goal down the slot with 9:15 left in the period came on a two-man advantage, while Hayden Stavroff found Casy Laylin for a backdoor one-timer to tie it with 3:24 on the second-period clock.
Salmon Arm posted a 14-5 advantage on shots in the second period, and Laylin struck in transition from the slot at 8:33 of the third to put the Silverbacks in front to stay.
“We’ve got to kill those off,” said Wild head coach Chris Clark. “5-on-5, we were definitely the better team. That one’s frustrating, because you’re up 2-0 on the road, in a difficult place to win. We can’t take seven penalties there, and we have to get some kills – our penalty kill has been really good this year, especially lately. Tonight, we killed (penalties) too much.”
Laylin factored into all three Salmon Arm goals, while Stavroff and Isaac Lambert ended the night with two assists apiece. In all, the Silverbacks finished 3-for-7 on the power play, while the Wild did not capitalize on five opportunities. Saturday’s game saw Wenatchee’s 10-game run with a power play goal come to an end, as well as Ean Somoza’s 12-game point streak and a six-game goal-scoring streak for Luke Weilandt.
The Wild dropped to 25-22-1-2 for the year, while Salmon Arm rose to 26-17-4-2. The Wild open a four-game homestand Friday against the Merritt Centennials to wrap up the regular season, with the opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center set for 7:05 p.m.
