SALMON ARM, British Columbia – Friday’s game in Merritt was a special-teams smorgasbord for the Wenatchee Wild, going 2-for-4 on the power play and killing off all four Centennials chances. Saturday in Salmon Arm, however, the special-teams surge belonged to the Silverbacks.

Salmon Arm scored twice on the man-advantage in the second period and once in the third to earn a 3-2 win over the Wild in a pivotal British Columbia Hockey League Interior Conference matchup, with five teams in the standings entering the night separated by just five points.



