SPORTS-WHY-GIANTS-KAYVON-THIBODEAUXS-WINCLINCHING-26-NJA.jpg

New York Giants running back Gary Brightwell breaks free for a big kickoff return during the first half of the Oct. 16 game with the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

 Chris Faytok

The Los Angeles Times' NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week's matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under).

Broncos (2-5) vs. Jaguars (2-5)



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?