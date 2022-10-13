The Los Angeles Times' NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week's matchups. Times Pacific.
Commanders (1-4) at Bears (2-3)
Thursday, 5:20 p.m.
Line: Bears by 1. O/U: 37 1/2.
Carson Wentz is still Carson Wentz, so turnovers are going to happen. But the Commanders can move the ball on offense. The Bears, conversely, have a hard time doing so.
Prediction: Commanders 24, Bears 21
Patriots (2-3) at Browns (2-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Line: Browns by 2 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
If Mac Jones plays, he's going to be a statue. That's not what you want against this Browns front. Cleveland controls clock with the run and turns up the heat enough on Patriots offense.
Prediction: Browns 28, Patriots 20
Jaguars (2-3) at Colts (2-2-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Line: Colts by 1 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.
Both teams have their glaring weaknesses. Ugly as it was, that win at Denver was big for the Colts. Is Jonathan Taylor going to be back? Regardless, the Colts should be able to get it done.
Prediction: Colts 24, Jaguars 20
Bengals (2-3) at Saints (2-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Line: Bengals by 1 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
The Bengals are showing signs of turning the corner. Joe Burrow staying patient is the key. New Orleans has quarterback problems, and likely will be missing Chris Olave and Marshon Lattimore.
Prediction: Bengals 27, Saints 23
Ravens (3-2) at Giants (4-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Line: Ravens by 5 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, previously of the Ravens, knows Lamar Jackson as well as anybody. But do the Giants have firepower to take advantage of a shaky Baltimore secondary?
Prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 20
49ers (3-2) at Falcons (2-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Line: 49ers by 5 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.
The Falcons will keep this closer than a lot of people might think. The 49ers are dealing with a ton of injuries. San Francisco pulls away down the stretch in a back-and-forth game.
Prediction: 49ers 27, Falcons 23
Jets (3-2) at Packers (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Line: Packers by 7. O/U: 45 1/2.
This might be a little different if it were in New Jersey, but don't bet against Aaron Rodgers coming off a loss — and particularly when the Packers are at Lambeau Field. Jets are better than people think.
Prediction: Packers 28, Jets 23
Vikings (4-1) at Dolphins (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Line:Vikings by 3 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.
The Vikings are starting to get revved up, running and throwing it well. Justin Jefferson is as advertised. Miami has lost its top two quarterbacks to concussions. Skylar Thompson?
Prediction: Vikings 30, Dolphins 24
Buccaneers (3-2) at Steelers (1-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Line: Buccaneers by 8 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
Tampa Bay is still trying to get into its offensive groove, but hurt players are getting healthier and young players are stepping up. Steelers are struggling and Tom Brady takes advantage.
Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Steelers 13
Panthers (1-4) at Rams (2-3)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
Line: Rams by 10 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.
This is a get-right game for reeling Rams. Won't be the nightmare of last week. The Panthers might get a little bit of a boost from quarterback P.J. Walker, and the Panthers have some other weapons.
Prediction: Rams 27, Panthers 20
Cardinals (2-3) at Seahawks (2-3)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
Line: Cardinals by 2 1/2. O/U: 51 1/2.
Arizona has more than its share of problems, but its defense is playing pretty well. It hurts the Seahawks that Rashaad Penny is injured, and that puts a little more pressure on Geno Smith.
Prediction: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24
Bills (4-1) at Chiefs (4-1)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
Line: Bills by 2 1/2. O/U: 53 1/2.
Patrick Mahomes is predictably phenomenal. Travis Kelce scored four touchdowns last week so he'll get plenty of attention over the top. Josh Allen and the Bills' defensive front decide this matchup.
Prediction: Bills 31, Chiefs 27
Cowboys (4-1) at Eagles (5-0)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
Line: Eagles by 6. O/U: 42 1/2.
This figures to be spectacular. The Eagles offensive line got banged up at Arizona last week, and Dallas can take advantage of that. But will the Cowboys be able to throw at all on that secondary?
Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 23
Broncos (2-3) at Chargers (3-2)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
Line: Chargers by 51/2. O/U: 451/2.
Everyone still scratching their heads over Chargers' decisions down the stretch last week. Russell Wilson is struggling and hurting. Broncos defense keeps them in it, but Chargers have too much.
Prediction: Chargers 24, Broncos 17