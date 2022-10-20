SPORTS-FBN-WEEK7-PICKS-GET

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants calls a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 16 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

 Elsa/Getty Images/TNS

The Los Angeles Times' NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week's matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). 

Saints (2-4) at Cardinals (2-4)



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?