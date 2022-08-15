Purchase Access

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The speedy annoyance of the baseball mosquito that is Sam Haggerty lighted the fuse. The true nature of a losing team going nowhere slowly revealed itself in the mistake-filled chaos that followed.

And as the cheers of “Let’s go Mariners! Let’s go Mariners!” overtook the smattering of deserved boos for the home team at Angel Stadium, the pensive frustration on Scott Servais’ face for eight innings was replaced by a smirk of success.