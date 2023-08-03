Given their dearth of wins and rampant inconsistency among point guards, it should come as no surprise that Storm coach Noelle Quinn handed the reins of the offense to veteran three-point specialist Sami Whitcomb.

"I've steered away from saying Sami is our starting point guard because I feel we have three facilitators on the floor," Quinn said, referencing guards Jewell Loyd and Gabby Williams. "I want [Whitcomb] to stay in her pocket of being a knockdown shooter. She's played [point guard] in the league before. She's done it for us. What she brings is just a lot of experience to that position.



